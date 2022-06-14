Lady Gaga fans have been put on high alert after reports emerged linking the singer and actress with the upcoming Joker sequel.

Gaga, 36, is said to be in ‘deep talks’ with Warner Bros. over a starring role in the new film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

If rumours are to be believed, Gaga could be set to play Harley Quinn in the upcoming movie, which is titled Joker: Folie à deux.

Film fans will be familiar with Margot Robbie’s portray of the villainous character, having played her in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad.

If Gaga were to take on the part, it would exist in a different cinematic universe to Robbie’s incarnation of the character.

Will the next Joker film star Lady Gaga? Getty/Warner Bros.

While plot details are scarce at the moment, although Folie à deux translates from French as ‘the shared madness of two'.

In Batman lore, Joker (played by Joaquin Phoenix in 2019’s Joker) met at the Arkham Asylum and Quinn became the villain’s psychotherapist.

The ending of that movie saw the Joker spend time inside Arkham State Hospital, which could be the place in which he meets the character in the sequel.

That’s not all, either. The reports also suggest that the upcoming film will be a musical.

“Sources say the sequel is also a musical," the outlet stated.

It might sound like a curveball of a move, but the film’s director Todd Phillips did act as a producer on A Star Is Born, which marked Lady Gaga’s first major acting role.

The first Joker was one of the most acclaimed films of 2019, and also starred the likes of Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy.

Phoenix's performance earned him a string of accolades including the Academy Award for Best Actor.