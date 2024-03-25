Did Late Night with the Devil really make $666,666 at the box office?

Found footage horror filmLate Night with the Devil earned some scary numbers at the box office this weekend according to reports from Variety.

The indie film's opening weekend saw it bring in $2.8 million at the box office, but what people can't wrap their heads around is how much it made on Sunday: $666,666.

Yes you read that correctly, and on top of that it ranked 6th place at the box office.

However, daily box office numbers available online don't state this, and many are claiming it to be a marketing stunt. Many viewers believe during the Sunday it made $666,666 which is when they made the announcement, meaning that the statement is technically truthful.

Late Night with the Devil presents as a documentary using found footage from fictional 1970s talk show Night Owl with Jack Delroy's Halloween occult-themed episode where Satanic incidents occur throughout.

It was the biggest opening weekend for the distributor IFC Films.

Scott Shooman, head of AMC Networks Films, which encompasses IFC, said: "This weekend’s release of ‘Late Night With the Devil’ set fire to our old opening record."

He added that the success "continues to showcase that there is still potential for highly reviewed, intelligent auteur films in movie theatres across all genres.”

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire dominated the US box office this weekend, earning $45.2 million. Sydney Sweeny's religious horror film Immaculate also did well, making $5.3 million during its opening weekend.



Many couldn't believe that Late Night with the Devil pulled in such a horrifying number on Sunday, taking to social media to express their disbelief.





The film recently found itself in controversy after it was revealed AI art was used during some of the cutaway scenes.

Responding to the criticism, the film's co-writers and co-directors Colin and Cameron Cairnes told Variety: “In conjunction with our amazing graphics and production design team, all of whom worked tirelessly to give this film the ’70s aesthetic we had always imagined, we experimented with AI for three still images which we edited further and ultimately appear as very brief interstitials in the film."



They added: “We feel incredibly fortunate to have had such a talented and passionate cast, crew and producing team go above and beyond to help bring this film to life. We can’t wait for everyone to see it for themselves this weekend.”

