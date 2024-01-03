One of 2024's first horror film releases looks utterly terrifying

Night Swim is out in cinemas on 5 January, making it one of the first horror film releases of 2024 - and it looks seriously terrifying.

A retired baseball player and his family move into a new house with a swimming pool, but suddenly, things take a dark turn when they realise the water is haunted.

Ever get terrified at the thought of something sinister popping out of the pool drain? Perhaps don't watch this one.

The film has the same producers as The Conjuring and The Nun, so it's set to be a spooky one.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter