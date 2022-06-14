Lizzo has apologised and re-recorded her new single Grrrls after being called out for using an ableist slur.

The track attracted criticism from disability activists after featuring the lyric: “Hold my bag, b****, hold my bag / Do you see this s***? I’ma sp**.”

Lizzo, real name Melissa Jefferson, responded to backlash from fans and re-record the song without the “harmful word”.

"Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language," she wrote in a statement.

"As a fat black woman in America, I've had many hurtful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally)."

The new version of the song now features the "hold me back" in place of the original slur.

The singer has apologised and released a new version of the song Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for American Express

The singer, 34, said the new recording came as "the result of me listening and taking action".

"As an influential artist I'm dedicated to being part of the change I've been waiting to see in the world,” she added.

It comes after Lizzo fans and “shocked” disability activists called on Lizzo to change the line, calling out the slur.

“I’m disappointed in Lizzo for using the word “sp**” in her new song ‘Grrrls’,” wrote advocate Callum Stephen. “There’s no excuse for using an ableist insult in a song in 2022.”

He added: “As someone who champions women, plus size people and others whom society treats poorly, Lizzo preaches inclusivity and should do better.”

“My disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) your new song makes me pretty angry + sad,” wrote advocate Hanah Diviney on Twitter.

“‘Sp**’ doesn’t mean freaked out or crazy. It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better.”