There's a new creepy doll horror film on the way, and the internet is already completely obsessed with it.

The first trailer for James Wan produced horror Megan (stylised M3gan) has sparked a big reaction after being released this week and it’s not hard to see why.

In the space of two-and-a-half minutes we’re introduced to a seemingly innocent child-sized doll, who slowly reveals her malignant intentions and comes to threaten the life of a young girl and her auntie.

The clip shows Megan attacking a boy in the forest while running on hands and knees, before pushing him in front of a car. Then, she’s seen ripping the metal blade from a paper shredder and brandishing it as a weapon.

There’s all the creepiness and bloodthirsty behaviour you’d hope for in a horror teaser, but it’s the killer dance moves that steal the show.

Megan is seen strutting her stuff to the Taylor Swift song ‘It’s Nice To Have A Friend’ – and she’s already earned the nickname ‘M3gan Thee Stallion’ on social media.

With the film set for release on January 13, the internet seems to have found a new favourite.













































Blumhouse, the production company known for Paranormal Activity, The Purge and Insidious is behind the movie.



It looks set to be a wild ride - which is nothing less than you’d expect from a script written by Malignant scribe Akela Cooper.



Girls and Get Out star Allison Williams stars alongside Violet McGraw, the young star of The Haunting of Hill House. Jenna Davis, who is best known for the viral TikTok ‘Penny Nickel Dime’, also provides the voice for Megan.

