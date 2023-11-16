Madame Web line about 'researching spiders in the Amazon' has already become a meme

It’s not even been released yet, but the fallout from the Madame Web trailer just goes to show that nothing is ever safe from internet meme culture.

The clip from the upcoming Sony superhero movie gives fans a flavour of Dakota Johnson’s debut as she plays character Cassandra Webb for the first time.

There’s a lot to take in, with a host of new stars and exciting stunts showcased in the clip, but one particular line of dialogue has made the biggest impression so far.

And what’s the line? Well, it’s a line about a mysterious male character familiar to Johnson’s character.

“He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died.”

Admittedly, it’s delivered in a slightly stunted way, and fans have really cottoned onto it in the hours since the trailer was released.

Pretty soon, the internet was having a field day with the whole thing.





































Fans will have to wait until the film is released on February 16 until they can find any more meme-worthy lines of dialogue.









