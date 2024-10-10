Mariah Carey is 'defrosting' again as she teases new Christmas music release

Mariah Carey has given us the very first sign of Christmas by teasing a new music release.

The undisputed Queen of Christmas started celebrating the 30th anniversary of her iconic tune, 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' by announcing its re-release.

She unveiled two covers on Instagram on Wednesday, 9 October, one of which pays tribute to the album cover of her first Christmas collection, the 1994 LP Merry Christmas.

Carey’s followers are already giddy with excitement as the vinyl cover pays homage to the original, with the five-time Grammy winner, 55, perched on white fur while wearing a Santa Claus-inspired red jumpsuit. The original cover sees Carey doing a similar pose in the snow.

But before you hit play on your Christmas playlists, Mariah warned her fans that despite her festive announcement, it’s still too early. We still have Halloween on the horizon after all. Carey wrote: “While it is definitely not time to listen to Christmas music yet!! I wanted to share a glimpse of #MerryChristmas30 with you!”

The mother-of-two teased: “An homage to the original album cover, here is the cover art for two of the four new All I Want for Christmas Is You physical singles… available for pre-order now.”

The other cover art, which will be used for the cassette single, shows the vocalist adorned in a white gown with a leg slit. There are two more covers that have yet to be unveiled.

Fans are sharing their excitement for the festive season in the comments. Miles Davis Moody gushed: “Mother of Christmas! Mimi Claus!”

Another admirer known only as Dimitri on Instagram said: “The iconic Merry Christmas cover pose! Yes!!! Can’t wait to see what you have in store for #MC30.”

And fan Marvin Medeiros quoted Carey’s viral defrosting Christmas teaser from last year, writing: “It’s tiiiimeeee”.

Carey is the gift that keeps on giving this Christmas season, as she previously announced a tour of 20 North American cities which is set to begin next month.

The shows will be the songbird’s first on the road following the deaths of her mother, Patricia Carey, and sister, Alison Carey, who both died on the same day in August this year.

In a statement shared withPeople magazine shortly after their passing, Carey said that her "heart is broken" by their deaths.

