Mariah Carey reveals she's 'defrosting' with iconic 1 November post

Halloween is over, which means it's basically Christmas. In Mariah Carey's eyes at least.

Keeping up her annual tradition, the singer released a video to Instagram of the clock striking midnight on 1st November, and her subsequent defrosting.

As the ice melts away, her hit track 'All I Want For Christmas' plays out, and she whistles her iconic: "It's time!"

It's a long-running joke that Mariah Carey owns the festive season, and if that doesn't get us into the Christmas spirit, nothing will.

