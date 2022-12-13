LadBaby and Martin Lewis are teaming up in the race for a Christmas Number 1 single and one anti-Tory band is fuming.

The band, made up of married couple Mark and Roxanne Hoyle have had four consecutive four UK Christmas Number 1s with covers of hit songs switched up to profess their love for sausage rolls.

This year, they will be joined by the personal finance pro for a cover of Band Aid's classic Do They Know It's Christmas? They will share proceeds from the single between food bank charity The Trussell Trust and the Band Aid foundation.

But the Kunts weren't happy about it. Posting on Twitter, they said:

"Shame a decent bloke like @MartinSLewis didn’t do his homework on the sausage roll grifter. Ever get the feeling you’ve been cheated? Donate direct to @TrussellTrust and F**k The T*ries!"

The classily named band, who have their own single in the race for Christmas No. 1 called ‘F*ck The Tories’, has clashed with LadBaby before.

Last year, they were annoyed because the band, who first topped the chart in 2018 with 'We Built This City', a cover of Starship's 1985 hit and have also gone big with 'I Love Sausage Rolls', their take on The Arrows/Joan Jett's 'I Love Rock 'n' Roll' and 'Don't Stop Me Eatin', a version of Journey's power ballad 'Don't Stop Believin', is apolitical.

In a statement, LadBaby said: "We never intended to release a fifth Christmas single but as ambassadors of the Trussell Trust we were not prepared to sit back and do nothing in a year when people are struggling more than ever.

"So, a few months ago we approached Bob Geldof and Midge Ure and the Band Aid Trust to ask permission to rework the most iconic Christmas track of all time, Do They Know it's Christmas. And we were truly honoured when they said yes!"

Meanwhile, Lewis said he was amazed to have been approached for help.

"I thought they'd confused me with someone else," he told the BBC. "The nearest I've ever got to thinking about a Christmas number one is going to the loo on Boxing Day after too much orange juice the day before.

"Yet once I knew they were serious, and it was for the Trussell Trust, a hugely important charity I've a history with, I decided to give it a go, and do it with gusto."

