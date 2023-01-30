Mr Beast asks governments to step in and cure blindness

Mr Beast has asked governments to step in and provide surgery for blind people after taking part in a new video.

The YouTuber uploaded a clip over the weekend which saw him pay for cataract removal for 1,000 people who could not afford surgery to cure their sight problems.

The video saw Mr Beast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, say: “We’re curing a thousand people’s blindness.”

It follows people before and after their surgeries, returning with clear vision and also receiving money and gifts from Donaldson in some cases.

The video sees Donaldson work with ophthalmologist and surgeon Jeff Levenson, who runs the Gift of Sight program in Jacksonville, Florida, helping people by providing free cataract surgery to people who need it most.

1,000 Blind People See For The First Time www.youtube.com

“Half of all blindness in the world is people who need a 10-minute surgery,” Levenson said in the video.

The clip has been viewed more than 46 million times since it was uploaded, and Donaldson has now submitted a plea to governments to help more people receive the life-changing surgery.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “I don’t understand why curable blindness is a thing. Why don’t governments step in and help?

“Even if you’re thinking purely from a financial standpoint it’s hard to see how they don’t roi on taxes from people being able to work again.”

It comes after social media users speculated about Elon Musk and a possible handover of the Twitter CEO position to Mr Beast, after the pair began changing their own usernames recently.

It all started last month, when Mr Beast showed an interest in becoming CEO of the platform.

Back in December, Mr Beast wrote: “Can I be the new Twitter CEO?”

Musk did little to stop the speculation by writing: “It’s not out of the question.”

Then, Mr Beast changed his Twitter bio to “Twitter Official CEO”, and then: “Twitter Super Official CEO”.

