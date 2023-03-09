Netflix edited one of Chris Rock's jokes about Will Smith

Chris Rock has been making jokes about Will Smith in his new Netflix special, but it appears not all of them made it into the final cut.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last 12 months, you’ll remember that Smith took to the stage and slapped Rock at last year’s Oscars ceremony in one of the most shocking moments in showbiz history.

It came after Rock poked fun at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, with Smith slapping him and shouting “keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth”.

Smith later apologised to Rock and the Academy for the incident, which came shortly before he was back on stage collecting the Best Actor award for his performance in King Richard.

The incident is the inspiration for gags in Rock’s new hour-long Netflix special dubbed Selective Outrage.

According to Decider, though, one joke had to be edited out after Rock fluffed his lines.

Speaking about how his feud between the Smiths first started, he said that they were unhappy with his hosting the 2016 Oscars.

“Years ago, his wife said I should quit the Oscars,” Rock says in a clip which has been shared online.

“I shouldn’t host ’cause her man didn’t get nominated for Emancipation, the biggest piece of piece of s*** ever!”

However, he actually meant a different movie

No, not Emancipation, I f***ed up the joke,” the comedian said, before correcting himself and making clear he actually meant the film Concussion.

The 2015 film saw Smith play pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu, who fights to uncover the truth about brain damage suffered by American football players.

