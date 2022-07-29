Watch Will Smith's apology to Chris Rock over Oscars slap in full

Will Smith has posted a lengthy video apologising to Chris Rock and answering the internet's questions on what really happened that fateful night of the Oscars slap.

The actor began the video by saying he's been away 'doing a lot of thinking and personal work', before he explained that he'd reached out to Chris, who wasn't ready to discuss it.

"I was fogged out by that point," he said of not apologising in his acceptance speech. "My behaviour was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

