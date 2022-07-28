Chris Rock, 57, has finally opened up about the infamous Oscars slap from Will Smith, 53.

During a set on Sunday (24 July) in New Jersey, the comedian saw the funny side of the altercation back in March.

According to US Weekly, Rock said, "Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face," during a segment on cancel culture.

He added: "Yeah, that s*** hurt, motherf***er. … But I shook that s*** off and went to work the next day … I don't go to the hospital for a paper cut."

To recap one of the most-talked-about Oscars moments earlier this year, Smith walked on stage and slapped Rock across the face following a comment about Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia.

"Jada, can't wait for GI Jane 2," Rock said, referencing the 1997 movie starring Demi Moore, who sported a haircut similar to Pinkett Smith's.



Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Over the same weekend, Rock was gifted a goat by fellow comedian Kevin Hart, 43, to acknowledge his "Greatest Of All Time" respect for Rock.



Hart, also joined by Dave Chappelle, 48, hilariously announced the goat's name as Will Smith.

The viral footage showed Rock saying: "I’m not taking care of that s***!"

Chappelle then told Rock it must be "the worst night of this goat’s life", but Rock countered: "He’s just happy he’s not at a Jamaican restaurant."



Addressing the goat gift, Hart told Jimmy Fallon: "I told Dave [Chappelle], I said, ‘Hey man, I’m gonna gift Chris, a goat at the end of the show.'

"He said, ‘What do you mean?’ I said what do you mean, what do I mean? I’m gonna go get a goat."

He explained: "I said, Chris, you know, Chris is a mentor, friend, inspiration, but he’s a large part of the reason I am where I am today in my career, just from his advice, his insight, et cetera, and he’s my GOAT. Like, he’s my guy, and I wanted him to feel that and experience ... how I feel about him in front of that audience."



Hart admitted the award didn't quite go to plan when the goat defecated on stage and managed to make a mark on Rock's white moon boots.

At least the sentiment was there. Kind of...

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

