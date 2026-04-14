North West to make debut festival performance at Chicago’s Summer Smash

North West has announced she’s performing at Summer Smash festival this year in Chicago, her first ever festival appearance.

North, 12, is set to perform on Friday 12 June at the festival run by Lyrical Lemonade, a music video production company run by director Cole Bennett. Headliners are Lil Uzi Vert, Skrillex, Playboy Carti and Baby Keem, with Lucki, Sexyy Red, Molly Santana and Esdeekid also performing alongside North.

North, who is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, has released one song of her own, ‘Piercing on my hand’, in February of this year, inspired by a controversial finger piercing she had done at the end of 2025.

She’s also collaborated with her dad on multiple tracks, as well as with pop singer FKA Twigs who described working with North as a “meaningful experience”.

It comes after she was spotted at Coachella last weekend. Multiple videos surfaced of her walking around Coachella with her friends meeting fans (and Love Island USA stars Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe). She was reportedly brought to the festival by her mother to see Justin Bieber perform.

Meanwhile, it's already been a big year for North West.

Back in February, she dropped her debut track titled and took to Instagram to reveal her latest look, featuring vivid blue hair and finger piercings on full display.

On Spotify, the song credits North not only for vocals, but also as the composer and producer.

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