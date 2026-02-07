North West flooded with praise over 'Piercing on my Hand' drop

North West is seemingly following in her father's footsteps, dropping her debut track titled 'PIERCING ON MY HAND'.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter took to Instagram to reveal her latest look, featuring vivid blue hair and finger piercings on full display.

The track dropped on Friday (6 February), with North rapping: "Piercing on my hand, the other holdin' bands / No friends, just fans, you wouldn't understand / Shoppin' in Japan, that’s where I always stand / Went to school for two days, then I got banned."

On Spotify, the song credits North not only for vocals, but also as the composer and producer.

It didn’t take long for social media to react, with users amazed a 12-year-old produced the track.

"I love this song so much, North West is the future," one quipped, as another wrote: "The prod is so fire on this."

A third shared: "I honestly like North West’s 'Piercing on my Hand.'"

Meanwhile, another penned: "Not gonna lie this prod is so fire, lyrics are a little corny but eh she's 12 ... Like overall it's insane not even counting in her age."

Elsewhere, Kim opened up about giving her daughter creative freedom during an episode of Call Her Daddy.

"She has a really unique style. She puts me on to so many brands, like she just loves what she loves," she said. "And it’s just really fun to see someone be so creative. And also know herself so much."

