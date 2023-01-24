Oscar 2023 nominations: The funniest memes and reactions

The nominations for the 2023 Oscars have been announced and you know what that means...yes, of course, memes.

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12th and who knows whether it will be as noteworthy as last years when Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage after making a joke about his wife.

Regardless this year's nominations were announced at a ceremony at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California, hosted by actors Alison Williams and Riz Ahmed.

The movies tipped for the top awards are Everything, Everywhere All At Once, Elvis, Banshees of Inisherin, Tár and The Whale with sequels such as Top Gun: Maverick, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also being heavily nominated.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Given the magnitude of the occasion, film fans couldn't contain their excitement at the prospect of what the Academy were going to nominate.









There was a lot of amusement about a short film called 'My Year of Dicks.'













Rihanna even got a nomination.









Then there are the snubs.

























Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.