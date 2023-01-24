Oscar 2023 nominations: The funniest memes and reactions

The nominations for the 2023 Oscars have been announced and you know what that means...yes, of course, memes.
The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12th and who knows whether it will be as noteworthy as last years when Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage after making a joke about his wife.
Regardless this year's nominations were announced at a ceremony at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California, hosted by actors Alison Williams and Riz Ahmed.
The movies tipped for the top awards are Everything, Everywhere All At Once, Elvis, Banshees of Inisherin, Tár and The Whale with sequels such as Top Gun: Maverick, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also being heavily nominated.
Given the magnitude of the occasion, film fans couldn't contain their excitement at the prospect of what the Academy were going to nominate.
\u201cThe mood on Film Twitter the day before the Oscar nominations\u201d— Zo\u00eb Rose Bryant (@Zo\u00eb Rose Bryant) 1674486659
\u201cOSCAR NOMINATIONS DAY TODAY \u201d— anthonito, the shell with shoes on. (@anthonito, the shell with shoes on.) 1674562635
There was a lot of amusement about a short film called 'My Year of Dicks.'
\u201cHas somebody already captured a two-second clip of Riz Ahmed saying "My Year of Dicks"? #Oscars\u201d— Caspar Salmon (@Caspar Salmon) 1674567635
\u201cRiz Ahmed saying \u201cMy Year Of Dicks\u201d deserves an Academy award\u201d— Sam Clements (@Sam Clements) 1674567542
\u201cRiz Ahmed just said "My Year of Dicks" so this is already the best awards season ever\u201d— Cody Dericks @ Sundance (@Cody Dericks @ Sundance) 1674567497
Rihanna even got a nomination.
\u201cRihanna is now officially an Oscar nominee. Congratulations Legend\ud83c\udfc6\u201d— RIHPRINT \uea00 (@RIHPRINT \uea00) 1674567841
Then there are the snubs.
\u201cDecision to Leave snubbed in international film #Oscars\u201d— lewis \ud83c\udf9e\ufe0f (@lewis \ud83c\udf9e\ufe0f) 1674567913
\u201cOscar Nominees will be revealed soon and hoping Mia Goth won\u2019t get snubbed \ud83d\ude15\u201d— The Hollywood Handle (@The Hollywood Handle) 1674566618
