Barbie snubbed in major categories at Oscars

It’s that time of year again, and the eyes of the showbiz world are on the Oscars as the nominations for the most prestigious awards in film were announced on Tuesday (January 23).



The ceremony is still months away with Jimmy Kimmel set to host the ceremony on March 10, 2024.

But the nominations have already got people talking – and some are really not happy to see Barbie snubbed in a few major categories at this year's event.

Margot Robbie was snubbed in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category, while filmmaker Greta Gerwig was also missed out of the Best Director nominations.

While the film received a Best Picture nod and stars Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera were nominated in the Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress categories, many took to Twitter/X to share their frustrations.









































Before the live announcement for the nominations was streamed live online, Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and blockbuster rival Barbie were thought to be among the front runners.



It was the movie event of last year, with ‘Barbenheimer’ going head to head in the theatre in an event which has to go down as the most significant moment in commercial cinema of the past decade.

