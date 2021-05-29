‘Paddington 2’ no longer has a 100 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score and people are furious

Paddington 2, the acclaimed sequel to the 2014 animated film, which has garnered a cult following since its 2017 release, previously enjoyed a perfect 100 per cent score on the film review site, Rotten Tomatoes.

That is until the film received its first negative review on Friday when a review from 2017 was republished online, knocking it down to a frustrating 99 per cent.

Giving the family film just two stars, critic Eddie Harrison writes on his blog Film-Authority.com that “the charm is entirely missing from the two Paddingtonfilms”.

“In the film ... Paddington is voiced by Ben Wishaw and sounds like a member of some indie-pop band coming down from an agonising ketamine high, and that’s just the start of what’s wrong in Paul King’s film.”

“This is not my Paddington Bear, but a sinister, malevolent imposter who should be shot into space, or nuked from space at the first opportunity,” he says.

The hard-hitting review now leaves a negative blot on the films Rotten Tomatoes page, and Paddington fans aren’t happy:

It’s likely many fans of the film are now giving Mr Harrison a hard stare.