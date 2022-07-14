One of the most infamous episodes in the recent history of the Royal Family is reportedly getting the Hollywood treatment, and we’re already excited about the casting.

According to reports, Prince Andrew’s Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis is allegedly being turned into a movie.

The proposed film will take a closer look behind-the-scenes of the disastrous TV appearance from 2019, which saw the Duke of York quizzed over his relationship with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

And who could be set to play him? Hugh Grant.

A TV insider toldThe Sunsaid: "The creators of this film clearly see this landmark interview as the turning point in Andrew's catastrophic fall from grace.

Could Grant be set to play the royal on the big screen? BBC/Getty

"Rather like the film Frost/Nixon it will look at the lead up to the interview and show in detail how Emily forensically pulled the royal apart - and gained some responses which were as shocking as they were bizarre."

Watch this space.

The remarkable interview saw the Prince claim that he was “unable to sweat”, while denying he slept with Virginia Giuffre, saying an encounter could not have taken place because he was at a branch of Pizza Express in Woking with his daughter Princess Beatrice.

The Queen’s second son was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages and stepped back from public life in January this year following allegations of sexual assault by Ms Giuffre who claimed he had sex with her when she was a minor and had been trafficked by his friend, the billionaire paeodophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In March, Prince Andrew paid millions to Ms Giuffre to settle the civil case. He has consistently claimed he has never met Ms Giuffre and has denied all allegations against him.