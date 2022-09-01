Energy drink company Bang, known for its campaigns on TikTok, has been blocked from trademarking the phrase “Purple Rain”.

Bang had attempted to trademark the phrase for a new range of energy drinks. However, a panel of judges in the US Patent and Trademark Office ruled in favour of Prince’s estate.

The company’s attempts to trademark the phrase, synonymous with Prince’s 1984 hit and film of the same name, back in 2020.

Bang is known for running viral campaigns, with video featuring the #BangEnergy hashtag racking up hundreds of thousands of views.

The Purple Rain trademark was rejected on August 23 by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruling because it’s still widely associated with Prince.

Judges said that the drink would have implied a false connection with the musician’s estate.

The musician's estate got the verdict they wanted last month

The ruling read: “We find on this record that Purple Rain points uniquely and unmistakably to Prince."

“Prince’s music, art, and trademarks hold a special place in our society and culture,” estate attorney L. Londell McMillan told Billboard.

“Purple Rain is a Prince mark and brand known worldwide. Please respect these unique assets or suffer at your own peril.”

“We greatly respect Prince and his estate and will not ‘rain’ on their parade,” said Bang Energy CEO Jack Owoc. “Maybe we can negotiate a deal in the future that is mutually beneficial to both parties.”

Even if they did never mean to cause anyone any sorrow, or never mean to cause them any pain, we don’t imagine the company will be featuring any more Prince lyrics in their marketing any time soon.