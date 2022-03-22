On Monday, rapper Pusha T released a diss track in collaboration with Arby's to promote the fast-food chain's spicy fish sandwich while poking fun at competitor, McDonald's.

Pusha's diss track calls out McDonald's popular fish sandwich by name, "Fillet-O-Fish is s**t and you should be disgusted, how dare you sell a square fish, asking us to trust it."

The light-hearted diss track may seem like a marketing technique to boost the sales of one fish sandwich but in an interview with Rolling Stone, Pusha reminded the world there was more at the core of the diss than just square fish.

“I am solely responsible for the ’I’m Lovin‘ It’ swag and the jingle of that company,” he told Rolling Stone. “That’s just real. I am the reason. Now I gotta crush it.”

Back in 2016, Pusha made headlines when Translation CEO and founder, Steve Stoute announced Pusha had written the jingle alongside his brother rapper No Malice (who went by Malice back then) as the duo Clipse.

The catchy jingle was made popular by Justin Timberlake. It is the longest-running marketing campaign in McDonald's history.

The claim has been disputed, but apparently, neither Pusha T nor No Malice received songwriting credit, publishing rights, or royalties for their contribution to I'm Lovin' It - although Pusha did receive credit as a one-time featured rapper on a version of JT's song.

While the situation is unfortunate, and a learning experience for rappers in the industry, Pusha seems optimistic about the potential for Arby's spicy fish sandwich diss track.



"I'm the first-ever fish sandwich diss ever, and I should go down in history for that," Pusha said to Rolling Stone.

