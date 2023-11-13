TikToker warns people not to explore the Paris Catacombs due to 'snatchers'

A TikToker has gone viral after warning people why should never explore Paris's Catacombs themselves as "snatchers" could leave them lost in the dark.

The Catacombs of Paris, known as “Les Catacombes de Paris”, are underground ossuaries (mass graves) that span across the entire city and hold the remains of up to six million people.

Those interested in learning the history can visit the official museum where visitors can descend into a section of the Catacombs for a guided tour.

However, thrill seekers do explore parts of the Paris Catacombs that are not available to see via the museum, and not open to the public - which is illegal.

Now, an American living in Paris recalled how she was told by her Parisian ex-boyfriend never to do this and is now warning others online of these dangers.

Amanda Rollins (@americanfille) explained how she initially was keen to go exploring underground herself and had even purchased a headlamp for the trip, but never did so after what she learned.





@americanfille Do not ever go into the Paris Catacombs! (Apart from the museum tour) #pariscatacombs #catacombs

She references another TikTok of a woman noting how they're "huge and span for miles, people get lost in there" and on some occasions, people die inside the catacombs due to getting lost.

"It's not safe, you don't know where it's reinforced."

Rollins then adds she has "better reasons" for not adventuring underground, as she recalled her then-boyfriend telling her not to go down there without him.

“There is a community of people that live in the catacombs, and they don’t like tourists," she explained.

“There are people down there, and what they will do is when they see you with your map, with your flashlight, here's what they'll do - they will run up to you, grab your flashlight, grab your map, and then run away.”

After hearing about this, Rollins added how she told her then-boyfriend: "Say less, I'm not going in there."

In a follow-up video, Rollins clarified that there are "people who spend time" down in the Catacombs rather than reside there all the time.

@americanfille Why you should never go into the Paris Catacombs (unless it’s a guided tour through the officisl museum!) #pariscatacombs

"I originally had said people live down there but I checked with him [the boyfriend] and I don't think they full-time live down there but they definitely vacation there," she said.

She also noted how people go down there to have parties, spend a few nights and even do film viewings too.

Since sharing these videos, it seems Rollins's objective to put people off from exploring the Paris Catacombs worked as the clips have been viewed over 48 million times, while many have commented how they have been spooked.

One person said: "It’s very dangerous the catacombs can fill & flood also!!"

"I'm scared I'm going to accidentally sneak into the catacombs (I'm literally in Michigan)," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "TikTok teaches me so much. Don’t touch Paris Catacombs."

"Just watch As Above So Below and you will see what is it and it’s only a movie and the real catacombs are terrifying…" a fourth person commented, referring to the 2014 horror film As Above So Below based on the Paris Catacombs.

