Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley left viewers stunned and his co-host Susanna Reid speechless on Wednesday after he compared Shamima Begum to the Hitler Youth.

British-born Begum is back in the news as the so-called ‘Isis bride’ is the focus of a new documentary and her current life where she is trapped in a refugee camp in Syria.

Discussing the sensitive issue on GMB, Madeley went on a strange tangent that caught many viewers – and presumably his colleagues – off guard.

“There’s one interesting point that I was thinking about last night,” Madeley began. “Obviously we had the Nuremberg trials after the war and we hanged quite a few Nazis and we imprisoned a lot of others and left them out eventually.

“But we didn’t go after the Hitler youth, as far as I’m aware. We didn’t go after the Hitler youth, we only went after adults who served in the Hitler regime. That’s just something to reflect on I think.”

Now we're not here to dwell on what exactly Madeley said, despite its obvious controversy, but people couldn’t help but laugh and the absurdity of what they were hearing, which couldn’t be closer to Alan Partridge if he tried.

Many had sympathy for Reid – who has just gotten free of Piers Morgan and is now subject to this.

Maybe, just maybe, Madeley was making a valid point.

This is hardly the first time that Madeley has gone full Partridge and it is unlikely to be the last.

This, combined with some of the farcical events happening on GB News, must surely signal that we are entering a golden age of British news broadcasting – or something completely opposite to that.