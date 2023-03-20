People are already giving up on Channel 4’s ‘Rise and Fall’ because of one contestant

New Channel 4 reality series Rise and Fall, created by the same team behind the smash hit The Traitors, got underway on Sunday night, but the involvement of one controversial player has led some to turn off before it’s even begun.

Helmed by Radio 1 presenter Greg James, the show sees 16 individuals split into Rulers and Grafters. The former get to live a life of luxury in a penthouse, and determine the work set for the latter, who have to complete challenges to build up the prize fund – a cash prize which only one person in power will win at the end of the series.

“The Rulers must encourage the Grafters to work harder, but if they push them too hard, they might find themselves toppled from power.

“Anyone can rise to a position of power and anyone can fall, but ultimately only one Ruler can win the cash prize at the end of the game,” the programme description reads.

Yet during last night’s dramatic episode, Twitter was shocked to discover that one of the contestants who ended up being a Grafter – Sophie Corcoran – a conservative commentator and GB News contributor.

The 21-year-old Young Conservatives member from Essex, has previously come under fire for her stance on face masks and trans rights, and says her “personal idol” since childhood is Margaret Thatcher.

“I can win Rise and Fall because I’m really personable, a lot of people tend to gravitate to me. I’m a natural-born leader.

“I’m really strong. I don’t care what anyone thinks of me at all.

“I’m intelligent and extremely active. I’m a well-rounded person so I think I’ve got it in the bag,” Corcoran said in an interview promoting the programme.

Except some Twitter users certainly won’t gravitate towards her on Rise and Fall, instead saying they’ll be avoiding the show altogether:

‘Rise and Fall’ continues weekday nights at 10pm on Channel 4.

