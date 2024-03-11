Ryan Gosling delivers 'best moment in Oscars history' with 'I'm Just Ken' performance

Fans tuning into the Oscars ceremony on Sunday night (April 11) were treated to an instant classic Oscars moment as Ryan Gosling gave a storming performance of Barbie track ‘I’m Just Ken’.

Gosling was cheered on by co-stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Kate Mckinnon as he provided one of the most highly-anticipated moments of the evening.

He was joined by Mark Ronson and guitar legend Slash on stage during the show stealing performance, with Greta Gerwig and Emma Stone helping him out from the crowd.

Gosling began the performance in his seat, before arriving onto the stage with fellow Kens including Simu Liu.

The performance provided one of the biggest moments of the night, receiving a standing ovation, and it sparked a lot of reaction online.









The track, which was composed by Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, was one of five nominees for the Best Original Song Oscar – the award was won by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell for the Barbie song ‘What Was I Made For?’.

Elsewhere, films Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon were at the heart of the action, with the likes of Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Lily Gladstone and director Christopher Nolan in the frame to win acting and directing awards.

Jimmy Kimmel was back to host his fourth ceremony too during the glitzy ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

