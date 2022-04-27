Selling Sunset returned to Netflix last week for season five of the real estate reality show set in Los Angeles.

With opulent homes, over the top fashion and high drama, the show follows the lives of the realtors at The Oppenheim Group brokerage.

Despite it being a Netflix reality show, all of the agents featured in Selling Sunset are fully licensed realtors.

They sell stunning multi-million dollar homes across LA, but a hilarious viral tweet has called into question how much work the agents actually do.

Journalist Nicole Boyce posted a series of screengrabs on Twitter showing that there doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of work going on as they film.

She captioned the tweet: “Compilation of no one doing work on Selling Sunset.”

In some of the images, the agent’s laptops are open but the screen is either simply displaying the landing page for Safari or is off completely.

Another image shows one of the company’s founders, Jason Oppenheim, apparently speaking on the phone. Look closer though, and you can see his phone is actually on the camera app.

Possibly the most hilarious image appears to show one of the laptops prompting the user for the Wi-Fi password.

Other users could relate to the fact no work was getting done, with one realtor claiming that it’s the “most realistic” part of the show.

One person wrote: “This is me and the girls in the office at around 3pm every day.”

“Me at my actual real estate job… this is honestly the most realistic aspect of the show I’m not gonna lie,” another claimed.

