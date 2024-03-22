The Simpsons' Cypress Hill prediction finally comes true 30 years later

Almost 30 years ago, The Simpsons famously predicted that Cypress Hill would share the stage with the London Symphony Orchestra. Now, fast-forward to 2024 and it's finally coming to fruition.

The hip hop group will perform a string of hits from their album Black Sunday along with many others from their extensive collection.

In the 1996 'Homerpalooza' episode, The Simpsons, joked that Cypress Hill had accidentally booked a gig with the London Symphony Orchestra while under the influence.

After years of fans hoping for such a collaboration to become reality, Cypress Hill reached out to the LSO over social media to make it happen.

Cypress Hill will be joined by the world-renowned London Symphony Orchestra on 10 July 2024 at the Royal Albert Hall. Tickets are set to go on sale on Wednesday 27 March at 10am.

Troy Miller will conduct unique orchestral arrangements of the band’s most iconic songs including ‘Insane in the Brain’ and ‘I Wanna Get High’.

Getty Images









Cypress Hill said: "We are thrilled to be performing with the London Symphony Orchestra in such a prestigious venue as the Royal Albert Hall. It’s a dream come true, a collaboration only The Simpsons could have predicted."



Kathryn McDowell DBE, the LSO’s Managing Director added: “After years of social media teasing it, many fans may have started to believe it would only be a pipedream – but the LSO is delighted to finally be joining Cypress Hill on stage and in person, and look forward to creating an unforgettable musical moment! Many thanks to the creators of The Simpsons for the idea and to AEG Artisitc and PolyArts for making it all happen.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Lucy Noble, Artistic Director at AEG Presents continued: "AEG Artistic is extremely thrilled to be working with Cypress Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra on such a unique and long-awaited concert. It’s been a long time since these two legendary acts paired up in Springfield, but we know that the real thing will be worth the wait."



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.