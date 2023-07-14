Cinema CEO breaks silence on Sound of Freedom screening conspiracies

The CEO of AMC Theatres, Adam Aron, and Angel Studios, the distributor of Sound of Freedom, have criticised conspiracy theorists claiming that AMC are purposely disrupting Sound of Freedom screenings.

The film and its lead actor, Jim Caviezel, who plays real-life Tim Ballard, has been accused of having links to QAnon, which Caviezel and Ballard have denied.

But despite the denial, the film has found itself at the centre of a massive conspiracy. Social media users have accused AMC of cancelling screenings and disrupting showtimes to prevent people from seeing the film.

Sound of Freedom is based on real-life Tim Ballard, a former Department of Homeland Security agent who stages sting operations to catch child sex traffickers. One of the core conspiracies of QAnon is that the global elite run a satanic sex-trafficking ring.



“Sadly, conspiracy theorists are so prevalent in America. So much garbage information is spread,” Aron tweeted in response to the conspiracy theories. “More than ONE MILLION people have watched Sound of Freedom at AMC Theatres. More than at any other theatre chain on the planet. Yet people falsely claim otherwise. It is so bizarre.”

The movie had an opening day gross of $14.2 million. Its current gross stands at over $50 million.

Angel Studios used a “Pay It Forward” app to allow moviegoers to buy tickets for others. Roughly $2.6 million of opening day sales were earned through this method.

Supporting AMC, the studio released a statement. Brandon Purdie, the head of theatrical distribution said: “We understand there are rumours - predominantly in social media - that AMC theatres have made it difficult for fans to see ‘Sound of Freedom’ in local AMC theatres, and we want to make it clear these rumours are not accurate.”

“Angel studios and the producers of ‘Sound of Freedom’ are asking our fans to support AMC, and all of our other theatrical partners,” he added. “We ask that anyone attending a screening of ‘Sound of Freedom’ show kindness to their local theatre staff.”

