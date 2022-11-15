Fans of the DC Superman comics have praised the heart-warming moment that the superhero accepted his son, Jon Kent, after he came out as bisexual.

The long-awaited moment took place in the 17th issue of Superman: Son of Kal-El and featured the touching back and forth between father and son.

It unfolded after Superman returned from a mission to Warworld, to find that on Earth, his son Jon was now in a relationship with the journalist Jay Nakamura.

Initially, Superman grapples with the idea that his son may not yet be ready to fully open up about his sexuality, but when they do have a discussion, the moment couldn’t be more perfect.

He tells his son: “Every day of my life has been better since you’ve been in it. Every single day. Who you love is the last thing that could change that. Anyone who makes your life better will always be a hero in my eyes.

“And no matter what, I will stand beside you. I will defend you. I will love you, and I will always, always be your father.”

On social media, DC Comics fans shared their thoughts on the poignant scene, with some explaining why it “meant everything” to them.

One person wrote: “This week's issue of Superman Son of Kal El meant everything to me. As the bisexual kid who tried to come out to her parents and didn't get the warmest reception...to see THE HERO of comics give his son that love I needed, healed my queer little heart.”

Another said: “That is the Superman I wish was seen more outside comic books. His super powers have never been what made him a hero in my opinion. It's always been who he is as a person first and foremost.”

