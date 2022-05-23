Woody Harrelson's new movie Triangle of Sadness has received an eight-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival.

Directed by Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness is a dark comedy about a male model and his influencer girlfriend, portrayed by Charlbi Dean and Harris Dickinson, who are invited on a luxury cruise for the ultra-rich captained by Harrelson's character.

According to reports, the film builds up tension by having the ultra-wealthy guests of the ship indulge in fine dining and heated conversations crescendoing into a scene of unexpected discomfort.

Upon premiering at the world-famous film festival, Variety reported that audience members responded to the film with an eight-minute long standing ovation.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In response to the standing ovation and praise, Östlund told the audience, "What a wonderful screening. What an ensemble we had. Thank you so much!"

Already, Triangle of Sadness has been met with high praise from critics and viewers.

"TRIANGLE OF SADNESS is insane and over-the-top but brilliant. With so many twists and turns in the narrative, political and social comedy is explored through humour that will have you non-stop laughing. A must watch," Film critic Amy Smith wrote on Twitter.

"TRIANGLE OF SADNESS is not only my favorite of #Cannes but of the year. A 2.5 hour hilarious every minute biting satire of the rich and class that is ever changing. An incredible cast of characters that I’m gonna miss hanging out with. I could have watched it for hours." Film critic Karl Delossantos wrote.

The film is in the running for the most prestigious award from the festival, Palme d'Or. Should the film win, it will be Östlund's second Palme d'Or, the first one being for his film The Square in 2017.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.