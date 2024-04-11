The Masters: One unforeseen factor could change outcome of 2024 tournament

The most iconic tournament in golf, The Masters, tees off on April 11 at Augusta National in Georgia - but an unforeseen factor could change the entire outcome of the tournament.

Scottie Scheffler is the pre-tournament favourite heading into it, but he and close friend Sam Burns, who is in the top 25 pre-tournament favourites himself, could both withdraw at any moment.

That's because their wives are pregnant and both have due dates within the next one-to-three weeks.

Both American golfers have reportedly confirmed they would withdraw from the competition if they go into labour.

From left to right: Sam Burns, Tom Kim and Scottie Scheffler tee off during the Par 3 contest at The Masters Warren Little, Getty Images

Scottie and wife Meredith would be welcoming their first child, with Sam and wife Caroline also expecting their first.

It's reported Sam and Caroline's baby is due within the next 10 days and Scottie and Meredith's by the end of the month.

Meredith nor Caroline are said to have travelled to Augusta given they are both in their third and final trimester.

Scottie lives in Dallas, Texas; Sam lives in small town Choudrant, Louisiana.

They're both within a short flight from their wives if they do need to get back quickly.

Rickie Fowler won the 2024 Par 3 tournament, the informal curtain raiser to the main event where past and present players play a course of par three holes with their families and friends. No-one has ever won the Par 3 tournament and The Masters in the same weekend.

The start of The Masters has been pushed back by at least an hour on April 11 at the time of writing due to adverse weather.

That means play could carry on into Monday (April 15) if rounds need to be completed.

