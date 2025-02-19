Football Manager Twitch streamer got so good he's now a chairman at an actual club

A content creator who regularly streams himself on Twitch playing Football Manager as his local lower league side has now been hired as the chairman of the very same team.

Aaron Hunt has more than 77k followers on Twitch and 33k on YouTube and regularly streams gameplay of trying to rise through the ranks with Daisy Hill FC in the North West Counties Football League (NWCFL).

He won promotion with the Cutters and has now been tasked with saving the side in real life now amid the club's financial struggles and Hunt was headhunted by manager Lee Hill.

Hunt took to Instagram with a message to his followers and Daisy Hill fans.

Hunt posted: "I'm buzzing to take this project on and appreciate all the support given so far.

"It would be great to have as many of you as possible down for match days. I'll be learning on the job every day and it isn't going to happen overnight but I really think this football club has potential to go far.

"Lots of sponsorship opportunities will be available as well as help needed with certain aspects of the work. We will also be holding trial days if you think you could play for the club. I would love to give everyone the opportunity to get involved with this project in any way possible.

"This is not my club. This is OUR club."

Hunt also shared an in depth look at Daisy Hill in a YouTube video.

Aaron Hunt is now chairman at Daisy Hill FC after his success playing Football Manager / @aaronhuntt28, Instagram

Elsewhere, Football Manager 25 was recently cancelled after months of delays and check out your Football Manager questions answered.

