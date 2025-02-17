Beyoncé’s Beyhive is buzzing with frustration over the star’s new Cé Lumière perfume launch. After forking out hundreds for tickets to her upcoming Cowboy Carter tour, many fans are feeling the pinch and taking issue with yet another costly item from the star.

The 'Diva' singer took to Instagram, sharing a shot of herself dressed in gold while holding the luxe gold perfume bottle.

"Love is the only gold. #CELUMIERE @beyonceparfums," she captioned the post, plugging the $160 fragrance. Inevitably, her 313 million followers didn't hold back, with the comments section quickly filling up with hilarious reactions to the latest high-end launch.

"Baby I love you, but I’m gonna have to Cé No this time," one comment read, which racked up a staggering 17,000 likes.

Another joked: "You must think we work at the same job?"

A third humoured: "You may not break our soul but you broke our wallets."

Meanwhile, a fourth quipped: "Baby we are fed up… please find something safe to do and stop talking to us when your hand is out…"





It comes after Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter presale, which didn't have the smoothest of starts, with hundreds of fans flocking to X/Twitter to vent their frustrations.

Many experienced agonisingly long waiting times, while others claimed the Ticketmaster site crashed just as they neared the finish line of securing their tickets.

However, a Ticketmaster spokesperson told Indy100: "The site did not crash. We always advise fans to make sure they only use one tab, clear their cookies, and do not use any VPN software on their device."

"Another presale for Beyoncé.com subscribers begins at 2PM, and the general sale takes place on Friday, February 14th at 12PM."

You may also like...





How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.