NASA excitingly announces first ever Twitch stream live from space

Twitch is going out of this world (quite literally) as NASA is hosting a livestream on the streaming platform on board the International Space Station (ISS).

Taking place about 250 miles away from Earth, viewers will get the chance to hear from NASA astronauts live and ask them questions about their daily lives in space.

While NASA has streamed events on Twitch before, this will be the first event NASA has done on the International Space Station specifically for its Twitch platform where viewers can interact with the astronauts.

So what can viewers expect when tuning in?

Some of the livestream guests include NASA astronaut Don Pettit currently aboard the orbiting laboratory, along with NASA astronaut Matt Dominick, who was on the Crew-8 mission for seven months and recently returned back down to Earth.

The Crew-8 mission saw astronauts spend 232 days aboard the International Space Station conducting scientific research.

“This Twitch event from space is the first of many,” said Brittany Brown, director, Office of Communications Digital and Technology Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington in a press release.

"In addition to our spacewalks, launches, and landings, we’ll host more Twitch-exclusive streams like this one."

Could we be closer to seeing our first streamer in space? Kai Cent has been trying to get Elon Musk to help him become first streamer to livestream up there.

For those space fanatics interested in watching the live event, it is set to start on Wednesday February 12, at 1.45am on the agency’s official Twitch channel.

Elsewhere, NASA shares important message as 'city-destroying' asteroid could hit Earth within 10 years, and the 'building blocks' for life have been discovered in an asteroid, study finds.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.