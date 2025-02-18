MrBeast responds to 'MrBroke' jibes after being spotted flying economy

YouTuber MrBeast has responded to “MrBroke” jibes after reportedly being seen flying in economy.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is a content creator most known for his philanthropic giveaway YouTube videos where he gives out expensive items like cars and houses to members of the public.

And, as the highest-earning YouTuber, according to Forbes , and with an estimated net worth of over $1 billion thanks to his many other ventures, it’s easy for him to do.

The 26-year-old has recently responded to fans jokingly calling him “MrBroke” after being spotted taking a nap while flying in economy.

In a post on X/Twitter, someone posted a picture of Donaldson snoozing in the aisle seat, and wrote: “Is MrBeast now MrBroke? He was reportedly spotted flying economy on EVA AIR.”

The post went viral with thousands of likes and retweets – so much so that MrBeast responded himself to clear things up.

MrBeast responded to the post: “I’ve flown Southwest multiple times already this year, sometimes when we need last minute tickets it’s all that’s available and I’m just chilling in the back of a plane with random fans lol.”

His explanation was well-received by lots of his fans who praised him for being “humble”.

“This is a great example to everyone that greatness is an attitude to achieve excellence, it’s not just about flashy lifestyle stuff,” one person wrote.

“He’s just a humble guy with a big heart,” another wrote.

The YouTuber may well be able to call himself the owner of TikTok soon after saying he was interested in buying the platform.

