Streaming is going to get even bigger in 2025 as 'golden era' begins, claims expert

Streaming has scaled new heights in 2024 and according to an expert, 2025 will be a "golden age for both viewers and streamers".

Gaming streams have grown again in popularity in 2024 compared to 2023 but the big winner of the year has been non-gaming streams, such as IRL streams, live interviews and streams featuring public figures such as celebrities or politicians.

However according to Nazar Babenko, product manager at Streams Charts which is a live-streaming analytics platform, 2025 will be even bigger.

He told indy100 why next year will be a "golden age" for streaming.

"Podcasting and live interviews gained popularity in 2024 as content creators are wanting to capture new audiences," he said. "This can be a turning point as gaming audiences demand a variety of content beyond gaming.

"The rise of non-streaming hints at evolution through a mainstream entertainment medium.

"As creators and platforms adapt, next year could deliver a golden age for both viewers and streamers."

Babenko explained why and what trends to watch for in 2025.

2025 will be a "golden era for streaming" according to an expert mapodile, iStock

"Streaming will continue to grow and grow," Babenko said. "Expect categories like IRL streaming, podcasts and news commentators to dominate even further.

"Gaming creators will innovate to combat stagnation. They will look to explore hybrid content, such as hosting live Q&As, community games and collaborating more with non-gamers.

"If someone will take an idea to turn Piers Morgan into the gaming world for example, it would be huge I believe.

"Traditional broadcasters and media personalities may increasingly use live-streaming platforms, like Piers Morgan and political figures such as Donald Trump appearing with Adin Ross on Kick during the election campaign."

Babenko also said because streaming is constantly growing in popularity, more and more platforms will be competing.



He said: "Platform wars will intensify as YouTube will likely grow its market share in non-gaming while Twitch focuses on retention strategies for its gaming-centric audiences.

"We also need to mention platforms like TikTok Live as mobile content can provide both gaming and non-gaming."

