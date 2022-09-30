It all went down on the tennis court.

The ATP Challenger event in Orleans, France, turned into quite the scene when Corentin Moutet and Adrian Andreev came to blows after their match on Thursday (29 September).

Moutet was upset by the Bulgarian player Andreev 2-6 7-6 7-6 in a tough Round of 16 clash.

However, when they approached the net after the game and Moutet extended his hand to shake Andreev's, he appeared to slap Moutet's hand and reluctantly shook it.

A video uploaded to Twitter by the handle @Imad_26 shared the moment, which showed Andreev bumping his shoulder into the Frenchman's chest on purpose, prompting tension to swiftly arise.

Responding to that, Moutet shoved Andreev hard, and the two looked like they were getting prepared to fight each other.

They continued the tension by banging arms before Andreev brushed Moutet with his racket.

Soon after, the umpire can be seen racing down the stairs from his chair to separate the two players and cool the situation down.

Later, Moutet took to social media to share his side of the story, saying that he was not making "apologies" for what occurred at the game.

He also addressed Andreev's conduct.

"When a player says 'f*** you' twice while looking at me in the eye, I can't help but make him understand in my own way that is not done."

The World No. 64 tennis player also slammed the French crowd for applauding the World No.247.

Moutet even claimed his opponent wanted to resume the hostilities off the court.

He also said that he had difficulty finding Andreev for "10 minutes" and that he was "hidden on the other side by six security people."

"I heard your threats, so when you get out of the room where they hid you, I'll be happy to see you carry them out. So, I'm waiting impatiently…"

Moutet has been in the arms controversy on the court this year.

In January, the 23-year-old was disqualified at Adelaide International after swearing at the chair umpire after losing in the second set of his second-round match against Laslo Dere.

