All Elite Wrestling to electrify Wembley Stadium with All In London return

Tickets are now available for All Elite Wrestling’s highly anticipated return to Wembley Stadium, as AEW All In: London 2026 prepares to electrify fans on Sunday, August 30.

The event, which has quickly become a staple of the UK’s bank holiday weekend, promises another record-breaking spectacle of jaw-dropping wrestling action.

This marks the third time AEW All In has graced the iconic London venue, following its historic debut in 2023. That inaugural show shattered records, drawing an astonishing 81,035 fans from over 70 countries, establishing the highest attendance ever for a professional wrestling event.

Headlined by MJF defending his AEW world championship against Adam Cole, the show quickly demonstrated that All Elite Wrestling, which was only formed in 2019, had evolved into a global cultural phenomenon capable of holding stadium-sized entertainment. The event’s success continued domestically last year, with AEW All In: Texas becoming the promotion’s highest-grossing and most-attended show in the United States, winning praise from both fans and journalists alike.

MJF at All In 2023 AEW

Now, All Elite Wrestling is set to bring its signature high-impact action and unmissable moments back to Wembley, guaranteeing another landmark live entertainment experience for audiences of all generations.

Previous instalments have consistently delivered some of the most talked-about events in recent memory, featuring a compelling blend of high-stakes matches, standout title defences, and chaotic spectacles. This year is poised to continue that tradition, with AEW All In promising intense bouts, star-studded cards, and unpredictable brawls, solidifying its reputation as the arena 'where the best wrestle'.

The main event stakes couldn't be higher with the winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup, either Swerve Strickland or the UK's own Will Ospreay, challenging for the world title. Icons like Kenny Omega, Mercedes Mone, Kazuchika Okada and Jon Moxley are all expected to be part of the show.

Ricochet makes his AEW debut at All In 2024 AEW

AEW All In: London has, in recent years, transformed Wembley Stadium into a global epicentre of spectacle – a thunderous, star-studded celebration where the raw energy of sport dramatically collides with theatrical grandeur. Tens of thousands of fans from across the globe have consistently filled the iconic venue, cultivating an atmosphere more akin to a World Cup final or a major music festival than a conventional wrestling event.

The event has consistently delivered a succession of unforgettable moments, including the triumphant appearance of Will Ospreay on home turf taking on the legend Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson’s hard-fought battle against Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship and headline-making performances from female stars such as Mercedes Moné, Kris Statlander, Mariah May and Willow Nightingale.

Bryan Danielson after winning the AEW World Championship in 2024 AEW

These highlights underscore AEW All In’s status as a genuine spectacle, seamlessly blending elite athletic competition with world-class entertainment on an unparalleled scale.

Beyond satisfying the most ardent wrestling aficionados, AEW All In has established itself as a high-energy, family-friendly spectacle, appealing to anyone who appreciates gripping drama, explosive action, and truly unforgettable live entertainment.

Further details regarding AEW All In: London are expected to be announced shortly.