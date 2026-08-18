Move over hockey, new rowing romance 'Crew Girl' is coming to Netflix

Hockey has been dominating the romance genre with popular series such as Heated Rivalry and Off Campus - but as both shows are currently in production for their second seasons, we're *momentarily* hanging up our ice skates...

... and swapping them for oars, as the upcoming Netflix series Crew Girl promises "rowing, romance and rivalry."

Crew Girl S1. Miku Martineau as Teagan in Episode 1 of Crew Girl S1. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

The show set in competitive world of high school rowing follows Teagan Tao, a talented 16-year-old single sculler whose life is turned upside due to a family scandal.

As a result, she's forced to relocate to the East Coast and start over but there's no girls rowing team at the prestigious Easton Prep and so the only option is to become coxswain of the school's dysfunctional boys' varsity crew.

What is the plot synopsis?

Crew Girl S1. Miku Martineau as Teagan in Episode 1 of Crew Girl S1. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

"Thrown into a world of old money and ruthless competition, Teagan has to convince an entire team to trust her leadership - and each other," the plot synopsis reads.

"As she fights to reclaim her rowing dreams, manage the chaos of the crew, and navigate her family’s growing troubles, Teagan finds herself drawn into a rivalry of her own. She winds up caught between the arrogant team captain, Josh Regis, and Cam Dillinger, a quiet but fiercely determined local who refuses to be underestimated."

L to R) Samuel Braun as Josh Regis, Kyle Clark as Cam Dillinger and Miku Martineau as Teagan in Episode 4 of Crew Girl S1. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

It wouldn't be a romance without a classic love triangle now would it?

Who is in the cast?

Crew Girl S1. (L to R) Thomas Cadrot as Coach Hayden and Miku Martineau as Teagan in Episode 4 of Crew Girl S1. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

The series stars Miku Martineau (Bet, Star Trek: Section 31) as protagonist Teagan Tao, with Jessica Paré (SEAL Team, Mad Men) as her mum, Ella Tao.

Sam Braun (The Marshmallow Experiment, Bad Genius) appears as team captain Josh Regis, Kyle Clark (Riverdale, The Baby-Sitters Club) as Cam Dillinger, and Thomas Cadrot (Scream VI, Family Law) as Coach Matt Hayden.

When is the release date?

L to R) Baloo Garner as Jude Wilson, Connor Paton as Rider Regis, Kyle Clark as Cam Dillinger and Miku Martineau as Teagan in Episode 1 of Crew Girl S1. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Crew Girl is set to hit Netflix on September 10.

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