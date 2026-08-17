Who is Tim Pool? Conservative commentator 'rage quits' viral debate

Right-wing podcaster Tim Pool “rage quit” during a debate after being called out for making “sensationalist” content for profit.

During an appearance on Jubilee’s debate series Surrounded, Pool was tasked with defending the claim, “The United States is tracking towards a civil war”. The show engages one person in a debate with 20 people whose beliefs are often politically opposed.

In one part of the show, Pool was questioned over his repeated claim that the US is on course for a “ civil war ”, a phrase the person he was debating said Pool has used in the title of 42 of his podcasts.

“There’s 42, people can look this up. There’s 42 of your titles that have the word civil war in it. Like big fonts on the front. So why is that? It's sensationalist. It’s easy to get clicks on that. There’s a reason why you say it. Because it’s very profitable for your business,” they argued.

Pool responded arguing there are 1,600 episodes of his podcast.

The debater said, “There comes a point when people stop taking your predictions seriously” and suggested Pool says “bulls**t in order to get money”.

The tense debate continued until Pool got up and walked off the stage, at which point the debater put a trademark Pool beanie on and mimicked him, saying: “Civil war is coming. Make sure you subscribe to Timcast … It’s easy to do what you do.”

“Tim pool RAGE QUITS when he’s called out,” one X/Twitter account captioned the video.

“The moment he brings out the beanie *chef’s kiss*,” one viewer wrote.

Who is Tim Pool?

Tim Pool is a 40-year-old right-wing conservative podcaster from Chicago, born to a Korean-American mother and Caucasian father with Irish ancestry.

He is a former producer for VICE Media, but has since gone on to build his own social media channels, running several YouTube channels where he shares his often controversial right-wing views and generates thousands of dollars.

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