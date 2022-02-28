WWE Hall of Famer Glenn Jacobs, better known to many as the 'Big Red Machine' Kane, has had cold water poured on his red hot take about the war in Ukraine by a fellow wrestler.

On Sunday, Jacobs, who has been the Republican mayor of Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee since 2018 implied that Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine was down to the so-called 'left' and 'weakness.'

The 54-year-old wrote: "If you on the Left and are shocked by Putin's aggression, wake up, Sunshine. Historically in the real world, might makes right. Weakness (which is really what the Left is all about) is not a virtue. It's a fatal character flaw. (And, no, the US should still not get involved)."

He added: "I highly doubt Putin cares a whit about toxic masculinity, the Cancel Culture Mutawa, or any of the other things the radical Left stands for."

While his latter points are probably correct it's hard to see what point he is trying to make here rather than having a pop at left-wing ideologies.

Jacobs, whose career as Kane saw him get burnt multiple times, bury his brother alive, electrocute a man's testicles on live television and attack a former member of the Trump administration probably expected his tweet to receive a backlash.

What he probably wasn't expecting was to get clap back from a fellow wrestler, who just happens to be the world champion of a rival promotion.

Adam 'Hangman' Page is currently the All Elite Wrestling World Champion and replied to Jacobs with just three links.

The first was for Unicef's Support Children of Ukraine appeal. The second was for the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund and the third was a YouTube compilation of all the times Kane was hit in the head with a chair during his wrestling career.

Page's tweet unsurprisingly received way more support and love than Jacobs.



Amazingly Page wasn't the only wrestler taking a pop at the former WWE Champion. His former tag team partner Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman tweeted a gif of him launching a fireball at Kane during the pair's rivalry in 1999/2000.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.