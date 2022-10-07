He's one of the most accomplished broadcasters in the game - but even Al Michaels struggled to make it through Thursday's epically bad match-up between the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts.
Denver led Indianapolis 6-3 at halftime and the two teams combined for less than 250 yards of total offense - tedious for viewers at home and equally tiresome for Michaels and his color commentator Kirk Herbstreit.
At one point, he valiantly tried to find some kind of positive in the game, saying: "Sometimes a game can be... so bad, it's almost good. You know what I'm saying?"
Herbstreit shot down that suggestion, saying: "No! I'm not feeling that just yet over here!"
Here's the clip:
\u201cAl Michaels is doing everything he can to earn his paycheck tonight. \n\n"Sometimes a game could be so bad, it's almost good. You know what I mean?"\n\nKirk Herbstreit: \u201cNo\u201d\n\n\u201d— Barstool Sports (@Barstool Sports) 1665109974
There wasn't a single touchdown in the game - and it was eventually won by a Colts field goal in overtime, which some fans didn't even stick around to watch.
Some suggested Michaels deserved a strong drink after enduring hours and hours of terrible football:
Others enjoyed him embracing his nihilist side:
\u201c\u201cThrows on the runnnn\u2026not even remotely close\u201d\n\nAl Michaels has had enough\u201d— Eric Hubbs (@Eric Hubbs) 1665111532
Some thought Michaels was almost angry to be watching:
\u201cAl Michaels absolutely furious he has to watch this. Kirk Herbstreit, hardened by many Big Ten West games, is unbothered.\u201d— Josh Schrock (@Josh Schrock) 1665112275
A Broncos reporter spotted Michaels in the hallway afterwards and it sounds like his face said it all:
\u201cAl Michaels just gave me a look in the hallway that essentially said, \u201cget me the hell out of here.\u201d\u201d— George Stoia III (@George Stoia III) 1665114583
And unfortunately, he has to watch another turgid match-up next week: the Washington Commanders v Bears.
\u201cAl Michaels: \u201cNext week on Thursday Night Football, you thought THIS game was bad? Wait \u2018til you see this.\u201d\n\n#TNF\u201d— Tony Genualdo (@Tony Genualdo) 1665111666
