He's one of the most accomplished broadcasters in the game - but even Al Michaels struggled to make it through Thursday's epically bad match-up between the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts.

Denver led Indianapolis 6-3 at halftime and the two teams combined for less than 250 yards of total offense - tedious for viewers at home and equally tiresome for Michaels and his color commentator Kirk Herbstreit.

At one point, he valiantly tried to find some kind of positive in the game, saying: "Sometimes a game can be... so bad, it's almost good. You know what I'm saying?"

Herbstreit shot down that suggestion, saying: "No! I'm not feeling that just yet over here!"

Here's the clip:

There wasn't a single touchdown in the game - and it was eventually won by a Colts field goal in overtime, which some fans didn't even stick around to watch.

Some suggested Michaels deserved a strong drink after enduring hours and hours of terrible football:

Others enjoyed him embracing his nihilist side:

Some thought Michaels was almost angry to be watching:

A Broncos reporter spotted Michaels in the hallway afterwards and it sounds like his face said it all:

And unfortunately, he has to watch another turgid match-up next week: the Washington Commanders v Bears.







