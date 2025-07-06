Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes ‘ignorant’ conspiracy theory hours after Texas flooding

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district, is once again pushing outlandish conspiracy theories, opting to announce news of her proposals to outlaw "weather modification" while Texas continues to deal with devastating floods.

Flash flooding has claimed the lives of at least 59 people in Texas, with at least 15 children – including at least four girls missing from the Camp Mystic summer camp – killed in the disaster.

Officials said on Saturday (5 July) more than 850 people from the area have been rescued or evacuated.

On that same day, Greene announced she would be bringing forward a bill concerning “weather modification”.

In a series of posts to Twitter/X, she wrote: “I am introducing a bill that prohibits the injection, release or dispersion of chemicals or substances into the atmosphere for the express purpose of altering weather, temperature, climate or sunlight intensity. It will be a felony offence.

“I have been researching weather modification and working with the legislative counsel for months writing this bill … We must end the dangerous and deadly practice of weather modification and geoengineering.”

She went on to add: “This is not normal. I want clean air, clean skies, clean rain water, clean ground water and sun shine [sic] just like God created it!!

“No person, company, entity or government should ever be allowed to modify our weather by any means possible!!”

The bill will be co-sponsored by Tim Burchett, the Republican representative for Tennessee’s second congressional district.

It’s not the first time Greene has pushed the bizarre conspiracy theory about weather modification, as back in October she said “they can control the weather” and that it was “ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done”.

She then followed this up by clarifying who “they” were in her initial tweet, saying that “some of them are listed on NOAA” – the NOAA being the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which had funding cut as part of Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill which was signed into law by the president this week.

Jared Moskowitz, a Democratic representative for Florida, was among those who attacked Greene’s proposals:

Atmospheric scientist Matthew Cappucci responded by saying Greene “doesn’t know what the hell she’s talking about”:

One wrote that “this country deserves better than performative nonsense”:

Another said Greene’s actions are “so ignorant” that “it’s unbelievable”:

And a third pointed out the contradiction in Greene attacking climate change while researching “weather modification”:

Later that day, Greene addressed the rising death toll in Texas on her work account, writing: “I’m praying for survivors to be found, for the affected families of those lost, and for all first responders heroically searching for those missing.

“I can’t imagine the pain many parents are going through right now regarding the sweet little children swept away in flood waters at the camps.”

And Greene isn’t the only one facing criticism for her response to the floods, as Trump was filmed dancing on the White House balcony as the disaster unfolded:

Indy100 has approached Greene’s office for comment.

