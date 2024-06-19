Amadou Onana's accent change stuns fans after being confused for Man Utd goalkeeper

Belgium and Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has stunned fans with an immediate accent change during post-match interviews after his side was beaten 1-0 by Slovakia in their Euro 2024 opener.

Onana played the full 90 minutes as his side ranked third in the world was beaten by a team ranked 48th in the biggest shock of the tournament so far.

He spoke to reporters after the loss and a viral video shows him speaking with one reporter fluently in French.

Onana's accent then immediately turns cockney as an English speaking reporter gets his name wrong.

The reporter calls him Andre, seemingly mistaking him for Andre Onana, the Cameroonian goalkeeper for Manchester United.

Not impressed by this Amadou, responded by saying: "Andre is not even my name mate."

After the awkward encounter, Onana lets the reporter continue and ask his question.

Belgium's Euro 2024 campaign did not get off to the best start on June 17 as they lost 1-0 to Slovakia.

Ivan Schranz scored the only goal of the game in the seventh minute.

Belgium had a number of chances to score, most notably through Romelu Lukaku who missed three clear cut chances before half-time.

Belgium's record goalscorer also had two ruled out by VAR but Slovakia dug in to pull off a sensational win with their players and staff celebrating at full-time.

Belgium's next group game is on June 22 against Romania with Ukraine on June 26; Slovakia have Ukraine up next on June 21 before facing Romania on June 26.

