Tennis star Andrey Rublev compared to Zeus after winning a 'lightning bolt'

Tennis star Andrey Rublev has been compared to the ancient Greek god Zeus after winning a lightning bolt trophy.

The Russian tennis player earned the incredible prize after winning the Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) event in Frankfurt, Germany.

It was the player’s debut appearance on the UTS Tour and he clinched victory over Bulgarian tennis pro Grigor Dimitrov in the final.

The UTS Tour event sees tennis played in a different format from the ATP Tour. In the event, matches are played in eight-minute quarters, players get one serve only and there are just 15 seconds given between points.

Rublev came out on top in the final of the eight-man event, beating his opponent and close friend Dimitrov 14-13, 12-17, 11-10, 17-16.

To reward him for his win, Rublev was handed a huge lightning bolt-shaped trophy that had people comparing him to the sky and thunder god of ancient Greece, Zeus.

One tennis-themed X/Twitter account wrote: “Andrey Rublev looks so natural holding a lightning bolt in his hand.

“UTS Frankfurt Champion. King of lightning & thunder.”

Another fan commented: “Zeus.”

One person merged the two names together, coming up with: “Andrey Zeusblev.”

“He looks like a Nordic God here, so mighty,” wrote another admirer.

Someone else commented: “That might be the coolest trophy I have ever seen.”

The trophy even had some celebrity admirers, with Alexis Ohanian, Reddit co-founder and husband of former tennis star Serena Williams, posting: “Amazing trophy design.”

