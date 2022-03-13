There were emotional scenes in the Premier League on Sunday as West Ham's Ukrainian winger Andriy Yarmolenko scored the opening goal in his club's 2-1 win over Aston Villa at the London Stadium.

The 32-year-old came off the bench to a huge reception from the fans on the 52-minute mark and just shy of 20 minutes later he scored the first goal of the game converting a smart volley into the far corner past Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

Yarmolenko promptly broke down and was clearly in tears as his teammates celebrated with him, while he fell to his knees, overcome with the emotion of the occasion.

West Ham's stadium announcer fitting yelled after the goal was scored: "A goal for West Ham and a goal for Ukraine."

Photos and videos of the moment soon flooded social media as many showed their compassion for Yarmolenko and the Ukrainian people as it continues to fight off the onslaught of Russian forces which invaded the country just over two weeks ago.

Yarmolenko later fell to the ground again after the final whistle with both West Ham and Villa players applauding him.









This was Yarmolenko's first goal in the Premier League in two years and it was his first appearance for West Ham since the war in his home country began. He had been on compassionate leave until now.

