Andy Murray still had energy to make d*** jokes after marathon Australian Open match

Scottish tennis player Andy Murray played the longest match of his entire career on Thursday, finishing up a second-round contest in the Australian Open at just after 4am GMT, yet still he managed to rustle up the energy to crack a joke in a post-match interview.

Murray defeated Aussie player Thanasi Kokkinakis in Melbourne, in an epic head-to-head which also saw him complain to the umpire about the “ridiculous” rules controlling toilet breaks on the court.

Fortunately, he was able to see the funny side at the end of it all, when he told an interviewer that he has “a big heart” when he reflected on his gameplay.

The clip saw the man reply: “Well, Andy, if I may say, you have big everything, I think.”

Chuckling, Murray quipped: “I’m not sure my wife would agree.”

It isn’t the first time that this year’s Australian Open has given way to innuendo, after Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur gave an unusual response to a question about her post-match recovery, and whether she would be having an ice bath, on Tuesday.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Ice bath, and I’m going to make my husband work tonight, so we have a lot of massage and good recovery,” she replied, before adding “massage, guys, massage” as the crowd started to applaud her answer.

Jabeur clarified further: “For those who don’t know, my husband is also my fitness coach and does everything for me, so…”

Thank God for that, Ons. There’s probably children watching.

And so when Murray was the latest sports star to make an NSFW comment – whether intentional or otherwise – Twitter users were quickly chuckling at the gag.

“Yesterday Ons, today Andy. What in the ‘that’s what she said’ is going on,” asked one.

Another remarked: “Proof that men have the energy for innuendo even after a six-hour tennis match at 4:10am.”

“Y’all remember when he posted his hip x-ray,” commented a third, referring to Murray’s 2019 operation where he appeared to inadvertently show his private parts in an X-ray of his new metal hip.

Murray doesn’t have long to recover from Thursday’s marathon match before going onto the court again, as he takes on Roberta Bautista Agut from Spain on Saturday morning.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.