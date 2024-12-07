The very first thing that becomes apparent about AngryGinge when indy100 gets to chat with him after he signed to be a Red Bull Player is just how down-to-earth and humble he is.

Morgan Burtwistle has more than 4.5m followers combined across on TikTok, Twitch, Instagram and YouTube.

Yet it comes across very quickly he will never forget how it all started out, the inspiring motivation for him returning to streaming after taking a break for a few months before his big breakthrough and how grateful he is to be doing what he's doing for a living.

Going back to the very start of his streaming career, AngryGinge said he'd watch other content creators and was inspired to do it himself because he and his friends and thought they had the "best job in the world".



"It all came from watching other people doing it growing up," he told indy100. "The main streamer I watched growing up was Castro who streams FIFA. I remember I was in a PlayStation party with my mates and we'd all put Castro on while waiting for games to load and we all said he's got the best job in the world.

"Somehow, I've managed to do it for myself. I never take it for granted and I'm very grateful for all the support I'm given.

"I remember my very first stream kept crashing because I had a £15 capture card that didn't have any audio from my PlayStation, I used to have to get on my knees to plug it back in.

"I think my first stream peaked at 40 viewers and not many came back and I made £12.44 off donations through that first stream. After that I was getting around six or seven on average with peaks of around 11."

AngryGinge said he took a break from streaming for a few months because he wasn't enjoying it before finding inspiring motivation to return

AngryGinge said taking a break from streaming helped and new motivation from his grandad inspired him to properly go for it.

He said: "The lower your numbers, the more demotivating it is, and it strains you mentally and it exhausts you. I took a break for about four or five months because I just wasn't enjoying it.

"In 2021, I lost my grandad due to Covid - there was one day when we were playing Monopoly, I always used to win at Monopoly, and he looked at me and said 'he's going to a business man one day, this man'.

"That's always stuck with me and in March that year, I booted my streams up again and thought I'm going to give it a go because he might have been right and then it managed to take off.

"When I came back, I thought if I'm going to do it, I'm going to do it properly and started streaming Monday to Friday consistently so people knew there would be something new every day.

"Later down the line, I started TikTok after I got a raid after a good friend of mine who told me it was a good way to grow and my first video overnight got something like 20,000 views. I thought I've got something here, let's stick with it.

"It's shocked me how quickly it's all happened, this is only my third year doing it full-time.

"I think it's gone down well because people can relate that I've come from the same place they've come from. I've come from a council estate and I know what they go through and have been through and can bond with them and get to know them more on a personal level."

AngryGinge's advice to streamers is to be consistent with content

He also offered advice to streamers who are looking to start out or build a following.

"Stay consistent," AngryGinge said. "You've got to promote yourself on other platforms because if you don't, you're just limiting your audience and you're not getting awareness of you out there.

"There are thousands of people who would be unbelievable content creators but it's more the fact of they don't get seen as much as they should do.

"If you can spread your own awareness out there and get yourself in the spotlight where people are starting to see your stuff, you'll eventually start growing but the main thing is just consistency."

One of AngryGinge's funniest moments came in his very first viral video

AngryGinge has had some absolutely iconic moments during his meteoric rise, and when asked what his funniest moment is, he recalled his very first viral video.

AngryGinge told indy100: "I went for a birthday meal in a place where I didn't get many chips and that was the first clip I remember going round and it went viral. The clip that everyone loved was 'give me my chips'.

"It's not my favourite though, I can't stand it because I've heard it that much. People ask me in public if I've got my chips yet."

From then, his career has gone from strength to strength, including working with Wayne Rooney before the Manchester United legend signed as head coach of Plymouth in the summer.

AngryGinge said: "The one thing I'll say about Wayne Rooney is that he's absolutely brilliant, he's just a normal, down to earth lad and he's hilarious, he's funny, he's my idol as well growing up.

"The fact I've managed to go to his house and have a drink with him, let alone just to chill and speak to him is just crazy."

AngryGinge will be a manager in the upcoming UK edition of Ballers League

AngryGinge is now involved in Ballers League and will manage one of 12 six-a-side teams in the UK edition alongside other viral stars and famous footballers.

"There are going to be players from the Invincibles involved, Luis Figo, John Terry and I think Ronaldinho is getting involved too which is going to be mental," he said.

"The fact I can be managing against John Terry is going to be interesting - respect before and after the game but while we're in the game and in the zone, I'm there to win so things might get feisty on the sideline."

AngryGinge is a Red Bull Player after agreeing to sign with them to collaborate on streams after being approached.

He said: "When they got in touch, I thought I've got my dream here, what's going on? It's an honour and a privilege to be part of Red Bull as a player."

