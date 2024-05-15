Paris Olympics installs ‘anti-sex’ beds after athletes admit to ‘orgies’

The Olympic Games may be a hotbed of sweaty bodies and testosterone, but authorities are doing everything they can to stop athletes from getting physical with each other.

So-called “anti-sex” beds have now officially arrived in Paris ahead of this year’s event, with the aim of deterring competitors from getting frisky.

The cardboard beds are manufactured in a snug twin size, meaning there’s little room for steamy trysts under the sheets.

And whilst, according to Inside the Games, officials insist sustainability is the motivation behind their choice of furniture (the mattresses and cardboard frames are 100 per cent recyclable), few commentators are convinced.

Stories about wild encounters, even orgies, among Olympic athletes have become legendary in recent years.

The beds are made out of cardboard and designed to be suitable for one occupant alone (AP)

Table tennis player Matthew Syed previously told The Times that, when he competed at the 1992 games in Barcelona: “I got laid more often in those two and a half weeks than in the rest of my life.”

At the London 2012 games, one anonymous competitor admitted to having a foursome with a male teammate and two women at the Olympic Village, The Mirror reports.

And yet, given these sports people's inherent drive and determination, it seems unlikely a bit of cardboard will put them off.

“I’ve seen people having sex right out in the open. On the grass, between buildings, people are getting down and dirty,” The Mirror cited a US two-time gold medalist as saying.

The beds are created by Airweave, which also supplied the products for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings