Antonio Brown brutally trolled Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers after they crashed lost to the Los Angeles Rams at the playoffs on Sunday.

Three weeks ago, Brown, who was the former wide receiver for the Bucs, had a very public "divorce" so to say with the team and appears to not be over it - because he added salt to the wound of his old team's loss.

Minutes before the Rams took down Brady with a last-second field goal at Raymond James Stadium in Florida, Brown took to his Twitter to unleash his seemingly petty reaction.

He posted an edited picture of himself shirtless when he had a tantrum with the team at MetLife Stadium earlier this month and held up a fellow edited sign that said: "Bucs eliminated."

"ICant," he captioned the photo with a laughing, crying emoji.

Once people saw it, they took to the comments with mixed emotions as some found it hilarious, and others believed he was an a**hole.

Brown has had beef with the Bucs ever since his meltdown during the game with the New York Jets. He accused the team and Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians of trying to force him to play on an injured ankle.

The breakup from the team intensified to the point that Brown shaded Brady on the Full Send Podcast and said "Brady can't do s*** by himself."

According to TMZ Sports last week, it seemed that Brown had decided to move on from the situation and that he and Brady had settled their issues. He also said that the pictures of his shirtless rant weren't a professional look.

Regardless, there still may be a long way to go before Brown, and the Bucs drama is water under the bridge.